COVID-19: India reports lowest rise in deaths since mid-March

India reported 179 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, the smallest rise since the middle of March, taking the total to 447,373.
Infections rose by 18,795, the smallest increase since early March, lifting the total to about 33.7 million, health ministry data showed.
