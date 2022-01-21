COVID-19: L-G Baijal shoots down proposal to end weekend curfew in Delhi

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has rejected the Delhi government’s plans to end weekend curfew and remove the odd-even system from malls and markets in view of the worrying coronavirus situation in the national capital.



The Delhi L-G, however, agreed to 50 per cent attendance in private offices. Baijal noted that status quo needs to be maintained vis-à-vis the weekend curfew and opening of markets while adding that any decision will be taken by factoring in the COVID-19 scenario in Delhi.



“Agreed to 50 per cent attendance in private offices. But suggested that status quo be maintained with regards to weekend curfew and opening of markets and decisions be taken on the subject once the COVID situation improves further,” the LG house said in an update accessed by news agency ANI.



The Delhi Government, led by Arvind Kejriwal, had sent a proposal to the L-G office to relax restrictions and lift the weekend curfew in the national capital earlier today. Kejriwal had also asked the L-G to do away with the odd-even system in markets and malls and to allow private offices to function at 50 percent capacity.



The weekend curfew from 10 pm on Friday and till 5 am on Monday was introduced in Delhi earlier this month due to a rise in coronavirus cases. All shops selling non-essential items were allowed to open only on weekdays from 10 am to 8 pm while complying with the odd-even formula.

