COVID-19 latest updates: Next 40 days crucial for India; China slams ‘distorted’ reports on crisis response

As the world tries to ascertain what is happening in China right now vis-a-vis its coronavirus situation, sources within India’s health ministry said the next 40 days are crucial as the country might see a surge in COVID-19 cases during the period. The source stated, “Previously, it has been noticed that a new wave of COVID-19 hits India around 30-35 days after it hits East Asia… This has been a trend.” While a spurt in COVID-19 cases is likely, the severity of the infection will be less and deaths due to the contagion will not rise.

Meanwhile, China has slammed reports on its handling of the COVID-19 crisis as “distorted”. Beijing faced severe international condemnation that its official data on COVID-19 cases and deaths are not in tandem with the scale of the outbreak in China. China also relaxed more curbs on tourism and will resume issuing passports to its own people.

A foreign ministry spokesperson told the Chinese state media that the Chinese government has put people and their lives first ever since the pandemic began. He said China is doing whatever is scientific, timely, and necessary.

What you need to know about the COVID-19 situation:

1. The Centre is likely to make negative RT-PCR reports mandatory for passengers arriving from China, Japan, Thailand, South Korea, Singapore, and Hong Kong from the next week.

2. According to the health ministry, the BF.7 variant of COVID-19 is 16 times more infectious and they are studying the effects of medicine and vaccine on the strain at present.

3. Out of a total of 6,000 international passengers who have been tested, 39 have tested COVID-19 positive as of Wednesday. Four international passengers have also tested positive in Tamil Nadu as of December 28.

4. The Ministry of Civil Aviation is also likely to make an updation on the COVID-19 test status on its digital portal Air Suvidha for passengers coming from countries like Thailand, China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

5. The Centre has made RT-PCR tests mandatory for passengers coming from China, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, and Hong Kong. If any passenger from this country tests positive, he/she will be place under quarantine.

6. Commenting on reports of China’s handling of COVID-19, a foreign ministry spokesperson told Chinese state media, “It has mobilised all resources and made every effort to protect people’s life and health, managing to contain rounds of outbreaks and tiding over the most difficult period where the virus runs rampant.”

7. China will resume issuing passports for tourism almost three years after it barred visas to foreigners and passports to its own people.

8. Given that China and many other countries' COVID-19 situation is on tenterhooks, the US has decided to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests on travellers coming from the nation.

9. The US is also expanding voluntary genomic sequencing at airports including Seattle and Los Angeles.

10. The UK is also considering COVID-19 curbs on all passengers arriving from China including tests for the coronavirus, according to news agency Reuters.

(With agency inputs)

