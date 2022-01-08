COVID-19: Maharashtra government announces night curfew, other curbs

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state government on Saturday announced new measures to curb the spread of infections, including night curfew.

The new measures will come into effect from January 10. During the night curfew, no movement will be allowed from 11 pm to 5 am, except for essential purposes, the government said in an order.

Besides, no movement will be allowed in groups of five or more from 5 am to 11 pm. Government and privates offices have been asked to promote work from home and stagger work hours for those working from office.

The number of people who can attend marriages and social, religious, cultural and political gatherings have been capped at 50, while only 20 persons will be allowed for funeral and last rites. The public transport services will continue to run as per their regular timings, but only fully vaccinated persons would be allowed to use them.

Schools and colleges in the state will remain closed till February 15, except for the activities for various educational boards for students of class 10 and 12.

While swimming pools, gyms, spas, wellness centres and beauty saloons will remain closed, hair cutting saloons can operate at 50 per cent capacity from 7 am to 10 pm.

Shopping malls and market complexes, restaurants, eateries and cinema theatres will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity, with only fully vaccinated persons allowed entry.



