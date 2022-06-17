COVID-19: Maharashtra reports 4,165 cases, 3 deaths

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 4,165 new coronavirus cases, slightly fewer than previous day, and three pandemic-related deaths, the state health department said.



State capital Mumbai alone reported 2,255 new cases and two fatalities. On Thursday, the state had recorded 4,255 new cases and three deaths. The COVID-19 caseload rose to 79,27,862, and death toll reached 1,47,883.

Active cases in the state stand at 21,749. Every district in Maharashtra has now active coronavirus patients. Besides two deaths in Mumbai, another death was recorded from Jalgaon. The case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.86 per cent.

As many as 3,047 patients recovered from coronavirus infection, taking the total of recovered cases to 77,58,230. The recovery rate in the state stands at 97.86 per cent.

As many as 44,483 coronavirus tests were conducted since previous evening, which took the total of tests conducted so far in the state to 8,15,17,399. Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra: New Cases: 4,165; New Fatalities: three; Active cases: 21,749; New tests conducted: 44,483.



