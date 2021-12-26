COVID-19: Mumbai records 922 new cases, two deaths

Mumbai on Sunday reported 922 new coronavirus positive cases and two deaths, taking the tally in the metropolis to 7,71,112 and the toll to 16,370, a civic official said.

The recovery count increased to 7,47,864 after 326 people were discharged during the day, leaving Mumbai with 4,295 active cases, he said.

With 34,819 samples being examined on Sunday, the number of tests in the country's financial capital went up to 1,34,48,858, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed.

It also revealed that the case doubling time now stood at 1,139 days.

