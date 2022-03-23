COVID-19: No more curbs under Disaster Management Act after Mar 31

Given the decline in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Ministry of Home Affairs has said that there will be no restrictions by the Centre from March 31. The ministry further said that the Disaster Management Act will not be invoked for COVID-safety measures.

An MHA official told India Today, “There will be no further need to invoke the Disaster Management Act for COVID containment measures.”

The order, signed by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, stated that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has decided that there may be no need to invoke the provisions of the DM Act for COVID containment measures. It, however, added that containment measures like using face masks and hand hygiene coupled with vaccination will guide the national response to the pandemic.

"I would, therefore, advise all the states/UTs to consider appropriately discontinuing issue of orders and guidelines under the DM Act, 2005 for COVID containment measures. The states/UTs may continue to follow the SoPs/advisories that have been or are being issued by the MoHFW from time to time for COVID containment measures, vaccination and other related aspects, including observing COVID appropriate behaviour," Bhalla noted in the order.

The letter also states since the last 24 months, capacity has been developed in aspects of pandemic management like diagnostics, surveillance, contact tracing, hospital infrastructure, treatment and vaccination. He adds that the general public also has a much higher level of awareness on the COVID appropriate behavior.

The letter further mentions that states and union territories have also developed capacities and systems and implemented detailed state/UT specific plans for managing the pandemic.

(With inputs from Milan Sharma, ANI)