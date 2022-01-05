COVID-19: Omicron behind the exponential rise in cases, says govt

India is witnessing an exponential rise in COVID-19 cases, with Omicron, the highly-mutant coronavirus variant, behind the surge, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.



According to government data, the COVID-19 case positivity rate has increased from 0.79 per cent to 5.03 per cent. "India is reporting a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases. We have noticed 6.3 times increase in the last 8 days. A high surge is also noted globally in terms of COVID-19 cases. There are more than 3.39 crore active cases in the world; 25.2 lakh cases were recorded globally on January 4, the highest ever since the onset of the pandemic," said Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the Union Health Ministry.



Agarwal, however, said that while there has been a sharp surge in cases across countries, hospitalisations have remained relatively lower in India as compared to earlier surges. At least 4,70,462 Omicron cases have been recorded across 139 countries. The highly-transmissible mutant variant has claimed over 108 deaths across the world, with one death in India from Udaipur in Rajasthan.



"Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Jharkhand are some of the emerging states of concern that are witnessing an increase in weekly cases and positivity rates," said Agarwal. At least 58,097 new coronavirus cases were detected in the last 24 hours, including 2,135 Omicron cases, the Health Ministry's data showed.

At least 28 districts in India are reporting more than 10 per cent weekly positivity rate and 43 districts are reporting a weekly positivity rate between 5 per cent to 10 per cent, the data showed.

The central government has also revised guidelines for home isolation. "As per the revised guidelines, elderly patients aged more than 60 years and those with comorbid conditions shall only be allowed home isolation after proper evaluation by the medical officer. They should continue medications for other co-morbidities," said Agarwal.



"As far as the treatment for patients with mild/asymptomatic disease is concerned, they should follow symptomatic management for fever, running nose and cough. Do not rush for self-medication, blood investigation, or radiological imaging," he said.



Also Read: Amazon, Flipkart revenues soar in FY21 as e-commerce sees aggressive sales

The government, however, didn't confirm if the country has entered the third wave of COVID-19 infection.

According to the fresh guidelines, patients under home isolation will stand discharged and end isolation after at least seven days have passed from testing positive and there is no fever for three successive days. They shall continue wearing masks thereafter.

Asymptomatic contacts of infected individuals need not undergo Covid test and monitor health in home quarantine. There is no need for re-testing after the home isolation period is over, the guidelines stated.



Meanwhile, more than 1 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered among adolescents in the 15-18 age group. The cumulative COVID-19 vaccination neared 149 crore on Wednesday.



Over 90.8 per cent adults have received at least the first dose of a vaccine, while 65.9 per cent of the population above 18 years of age has received both the doses. Public health experts have warned that Omicron may escape immunity and vaccination may not help in case of the variant.



"Omicron is a different variant. This may be less severe; however, the high transmissibility rate could be a worrying factor, there is the possibility of less protection by vaccination and natural immunity. Although Covid vaccines do not promise complete immunity from the virus, it has the potential to minimize the damage. It lessens the chances of severity and reduces the risk of hospitalisation," said Dr Lingaiah Amidayala, Medical Director at Hyderabad's Yashoda Hospitals.

Also Read: Jet Airways CEO's exit casts shadow on the carrier's revival plans

