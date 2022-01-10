COVID-19: Precaution doses for healthcare, frontline workers, senior citizens from today

Precaution doses of the coronavirus vaccine will be administered to healthcare and frontline workers and people with comorbidities aged 60 and above from today amid rising coronavirus cases and the Omicron threat. “Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji, the government is committed to provide additional security cover to healthcare and frontline workers on priority,” Union Health Minister Manuskh Mandaviya tweeted.

हेल्थकेयर व फ़्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स तथा 60+ आयु के लोगों को डॉक्टर की सलाह पर #PrecautionDose देने का कार्यक्रम आज से देशभर में शुरू हो रहा है।



PM @NarendraModi जी के नेतृत्व में सरकार प्राथमिकता के साथ हेल्थकेयर व फ़्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स को अतिरिक्त सुरक्षा कवच देने हेतु प्रतिबद्ध है। — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) January 10, 2022

In another tweet, Mandaviya said that SMS reminders for precaution doses have been sent to over 1 crore health and frontline workers and those above 60 years of age. He added that these groups can also book appointments for precaution dose on the CoWIN portal. Online appointments for precaution dose began on the CoWIN portal on Saturday evening. There is also an option of an onsite appointment, which will begin from today.



“The government is ensuring the security of the health army that secures the country. SMS reminders have been sent to more than 1 crore health and frontline workers and 60+ citizens for their precaution dose. Appointments on CoWIN are already open. The dosing program will start form tomorrow,” Mandaviya tweeted.

देश सुरक्षित करने वाली हेल्थ आर्मी की सुरक्षा सरकार कर रही सुनिश्चित।



क़रीब 1 करोड़ से अधिक हेल्थ व फ़्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स तथा 60+ नागरिकों को उनकी #PrecautionDose हेतु रिमाइंडर SMS भेजे गये है। COWIN पर अपॉइंटमेंट पहले से शुरू है। कल से डोज लगाने का कार्यक्रम शुरू किया जा रहा है। — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) January 9, 2022

Officials deployed for election duty in poll-bound Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have also been designated as frontline workers. Estimated 1.05 crore healthcare and 1.9 crore frontline workers and 2.75 crore comorbid people in the 60 plus age group will get the precautionary dose, according to a PTI report.



CoWIN will send reminder messages to all those eligible for this dose and after administration of the shot, the digital vaccination certificate will be updated accordingly. Gap between the date of administering the second dose of the vaccine and the precaution dose will be nine months or 39 weeks. The beneficiaries will receive the same vaccine as their previous two jabs and no mix-and-match will be administered.



