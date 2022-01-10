COVID-19 precaution doses from today; all you need to know

After administering nearly 152 crores of cumulative Covid-19 vaccine shots, the country on Monday started giving precaution or booster dose or the third dose against Covid-19 to certain categories of beneficiaries.

What is a booster dose?

Booster doses are administered to a vaccinated population that completes a primary vaccination series when, with time, the immunity and clinical protection falls below a rate deemed sufficient in that population. The objective of a booster dose is to restore vaccine effectiveness from that deemed no longer sufficient.



Who is eligible?



Healthcare workers (HCWs), and frontline workers (FLWs) who have received two doses, are eligible for another dose of Covid-19 vaccine. All persons aged 60 years and above with comorbidities who have received two doses of Covid-19 vaccine can receive the third dose but on doctor’s advice. The prioritisation and sequencing of this precaution dose for both the above would be based on the completion of 9 months i.e. 39 weeks from the date of administration of second dose.



What is the price?



All citizens irrespective of their income status are entitled to free Covid-19 vaccination at government Covid Vaccination Centres. The government has encouraged those who have the ability to pay to use private hospitals’ vaccination centres. The prices of vaccines remain same as is ongoing for the current vaccination schedule. Private hospitals can charge a maximum of Rs 780 for Covishield, Rs 1,410 for Covaxin, and Rs 1,145 for Sputnik V, according to the latest directive issued in June 2021.



How to register?



Registration and appointment services can be accessed through both online and onsite modes. All HCWs, FLWs and citizens aged 60 years or above with comorbidities will be able to access the vaccination for precaution dose through their existing Co-WIN account.



Vaccination certificate for the precaution dose



Eligibility of such beneficiaries for the precaution dose will be based on the date of administration of the second dose as recorded in the Co-WIN system. Co-WIN system will send SMS to such beneficiaries for availing the precaution dose when the dose is due. The details of administration of the precaution dose will be suitably reflected in the vaccination certificates.



Why did the government decide on precaution doses for only some categories of beneficiaries?



Based on scientific and epidemiological evidence, the central government said, the national Covid-19 immunisation programme gives priority to strengthening the country’s healthcare system by protecting the professionals, health and frontline workers as well as protecting the most vulnerable population groups. According to the scientific research available, the above categories are at risk of infection and mortality.

