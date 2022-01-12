COVID-19 restrictions to be eased if cases decline in 2-3 days: Satyendar Jain

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain has said that the state government will lift coronavirus-related restrictions if cases decline over the next 2-3 days. “Restrictions will be lifted if COVID cases come down in 2-3 days,” Jain said. He, however, added that the national capital is likely to witness a spike of around 25,000 cases on Wednesday.



Earlier today, Jain had said that coronavirus cases have stabilised in the national capital and there is a possibility of infections declining soon. While sharing that the city is likely to see around 25,000 cases on Wednesday, he said that positivity rate cannot determine whether the cases have peaked or not.



“Hospitalisation rate has stabilised and cases have plateaued. There are still several beds vacant,” he said. He also compared the national capital’s situation with that of Mumbai and said that a similar situation is likely to pan out here. He added that people with pre-existing health conditions are facing more problems.



“People with comorbidities are facing more problems, not many people are coming to hospital for treatment of coronavirus,” he said. Delhi reported 23 deaths on Tuesday, the highest since June and positivity rate went up to 25.65 percent.



Meanwhile, the Delhi government has announced online yoga classes for coronavirus patients in under home isolation under the “Dilli ki Yogshala” programme. There will be eight classes of one hour each from 6 am- 11 am and 4 pm- 7 pm.



“Delhi government kicks off the first session of the yoga classes that was facilitated for the corona positive patients in home isolation. This is a brilliant initiative undertaken by Delhi government to keep the people engaged in physical activities while they are in isolation,” Jain said.



(With agency inputs)

