COVID-19 resurgence: Will we need another – the fourth – vaccine dose?

As COVID-19 cases increase in China, US, Japan, South Korea and Brazil, people closer home are worried about the situation in India. Amid COVID concerns, one thing in everybody’s mind is – will we require another vaccine dose? A sizeable portion of the Indian population is already vaccinated with three doses.

The longevity of the booster dose or the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine is also concerning for many. Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, member of the COVID Task Force, Kerala told India Today TV, “The problem with booster doses is their effectiveness is short lived.” He added that the mRNA vaccines that have been used as a fourth dose in other countries show that the effect wanes rather quickly than the third dose.

Dr Randeep Guleria, former director of AIIMS said that the need is only to take the third dose now. “There is no data to suggest that a fourth dose is needed. Not unless there is a new vaccine which is variant specific like the bivalent vaccine,” Dr Guleria said.

The vulnerable population needs to be given the booster dose, experts believe. Professor K Srinath Reddy, founder (Past) president and Distinguished Professor of Public Health, PHFI believes that booster might not be required for everyone but only those with weak immunological defences.

WHAT IS A BIVALENT VACCINE?

According to the Food and Drug Administration, a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine, which can be referred to as an updated COVID-19 vaccine booster dose, includes a component of the original virus strain and a component of the Omicron variant to provide better protection against COVID-19 caused by Omicron. It is called bivalent COVID vaccine because they contain two components.

Currently there are no bivalent COVID vaccines in India. Outside India, there are mRNA vaccines such as Pfizer and BioNTech bivalent vaccines.

WHAT IS THE GOVT SAYING?

Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Health Minister, reviewed the states' preparedness for COVID-19, and stressed on the necessity of surveillance, containment and management. He also said that the pandemic is not over yet.

“It is important to be prepared and remain alert against new and emerging strains of Covid-19, especially in view of the upcoming festive season,” said Mandaviya.

The minister also directed the states to strengthen the surveillance system and send positive samples to INSACOG on a daily basis for genome sequencing.

Meanwhile, Niti Aayog member Dr VK Paul advised people to wear masks in crowded areas. “Use a mask if you are in a crowded space, indoors or outdoors. This is all the more important for people with comorbidities or are of higher age,” he said.

