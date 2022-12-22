COVID-19 scare: PM Modi to chair high-level meet, review coronavirus situation today

COVID-19 surge in China: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level meeting on Thursday to review the coronavirus situation in India. India has so far reported three cases of BF.7 variant of Omicron. Two cases have been reported from Gujarat and one from Odisha.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the global health watchdog is very concerned over the COVID-19 situation in China. The WHO chief said the agency needs detailed information about the severity of the disease, hospital admissions, and requirements of intensive care units (ICUs) support to draw a detailed assessment.

Infections have gone up in the world’s second-largest economy and projections suggest that China could face an explosion of cases and more than a million deaths next year. Not only China, countries like the US, Brazil, Japan, and South Korea have also reported a spurt in coronavirus cases.

Due to this, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a high-level meeting to review the coronavirus situation in the country on Wednesday. Mandaviya urged citizens to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour like wearing masks in crowded places and getting inoculated.

He said, “In view of the rising cases of COVID-19 in some countries, reviewed the situation with experts and officials today. COVID is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation.” The Centre has asked states to shore up genome sequencing and increase vigilance to tackle the spread of the virus. Random sample testing for international passengers flying in from China and other affected countries will be conducted at the airports.

Mandaviya said, “This would facilitate the undertaking of appropriate public health measures. States/UTs have been requested to send samples of all COVID-19 positive case samples, and to proactively track the variants through the INSACOG network, thereby ensuring timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country.”

