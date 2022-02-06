COVID-19: Sputnik Light gets DCGI's emergency approval for use in India

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted emergency use approval (EUA) for the single-dose COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik Light for use in India.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter to share the news. He said this is the ninth COVID-19 vaccine approved in the country and will strengthen India's fight against the pandemic.

DCGI has granted emergency use permission to Single-dose Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine in India.



This is the 9th #COVID19 vaccine in the country.



This will further strengthen the nation's collective fight against the pandemic. — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) February 6, 2022

Sputnik Light is the same as component-1 of Sputnik V. Spunik V is already being used in India's vaccination campaign against COVID-19

The interim data of the efficacy trial from Russia has shown an efficacy of 65.4 per cent against COVID-19, 21 days after immunisation.

On July 1 last year, India's drug regulator had refused to grant EUA to Sputnik Light. Later in October, the government had allowed Hetero Biopharma to export domestically produced Sputnik Light as the jab was not approved in the country.

Also Read: Hyundai Pakistan social media handles post on Kashmir, Indians call for boycott

Also Read: Will bring issue of ATF inclusion in GST during next Council meet: FM Sitharaman