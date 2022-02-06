COVID-19: Sputnik Light gets DCGI's emergency use approval for use in India

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted emergency use approval for the single-dose COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik Light for use in India.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter to share the news. He said this is the ninth COVID-19 vaccine approved in the country and will strengthen India's fight against the pandemic.

DCGI has granted emergency use permission to Single-dose Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine in India.



This is the 9th #COVID19 vaccine in the country.



This will further strengthen the nation's collective fight against the pandemic. — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) February 6, 2022

(More details to follow)