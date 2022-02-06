scorecardresearch
News
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19: Sputnik Light gets DCGI's emergency use approval for use in India

Feedback

COVID-19: Sputnik Light gets DCGI's emergency use approval for use in India

Mandaviya said Sputnik Light is the ninth COVID-19 vaccine approved in the country and will strengthen India's fight against the pandemic.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter to share the news. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter to share the news.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted emergency use approval for the single-dose COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik Light for use in India.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter to share the news. He said this is the ninth COVID-19 vaccine approved in the country and will strengthen India's fight against the pandemic.

(More details to follow)

BT TV