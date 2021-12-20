COVID-19 third wave may peak in February, say experts 

Health experts believe that due to Omicron's high transmissibility rate, the new COVID-19 variant cases may outpace the surge of the Delta variant that was seen during the second wave earlier this year in the country. According to experts, a likely third coronavirus wave in the country projected to peak in February 2022, will be milder.

Worldwide research has proved that the Omicron variant multiplies and causes infection at a faster rate and is more capable of evading the immune system than delta. There might be "more of its sub-clans" in the future if a huge population gets affected by B.1.1.529, the new SARS-COV2 strain.

However, the cases reported in India have so far shown mild symptoms like tiredness and sore throat and most infected people are recovering at home.

"Third wave is likely to arrive early next year in India. It should be milder than the second wave due to a large-scale immunity present in the country now. There will definitely be a third wave. Right now, we are at around 7,500 cases per day which is sure to go up once Omicron starts displacing Delta as the dominant variant," Vidyasagar, Head, National COVID-19 Supermodel Committee told ANI.

"I emphasise that these are projections, not predictions. We can start making predictions once we know how the virus is behaving in the Indian population. Based on our simulations, in the worst scenario that we have simulated, namely total loss of immunity conferred due to vaccination and maximum loss of naturally induced immunity, the number of cases remains below 1.7 to 1.8 lakh cases per day. This is less than half of the peak during the second wave," Vidyasagar added.



Health experts have asked people to strictly follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

"Omicron has been labelled as a Variant of Concern by the WHO. Almost 90 countries have been affected by now. It appears to be highly transmissible. As of now, Delta variant is the most prevalent strain in the world but with high transmissibility, Omicron may take over the Delta variant," Dr Deshdeepak, Senior Chest Physician at the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, told the news agency.

"We may see a spike in cases and we may see another wave as it is a new variant that is more transmissible than delta variant. However, cases with mild symptoms have been reported so far," the health expert added.