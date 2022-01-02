COVID-19: UAE bans foreign travel for non-vaccinated citizens from Jan 10

The United Arab Emirates will ban non-vaccinated citizens from travelling abroad from Jan. 10, the state news agency WAM reported on Saturday, citing the foreign ministry and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority.

The report said that fully vaccinated citizens would also require a booster shot to be eligible to travel. The ban would not apply to those with medical or humanitarian exemptions.

