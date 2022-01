COVID-19: UP extends closure of educational institutions till Jan 30

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday extended the closure of educational institutions, including schools, till January 30 in view of rising coronavirus cases in the state.

The closure of all educational institutions has been extended till January 30 and online classes will continue, according to an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi.

The government had earlier ordered closure of the educational institutions till January 23 in view of a rise in Covid cases.

