Covid-19 update: 30,000 new cases, 391 deaths in 24 hours; national recovery rate 94.93%

Coronavirus cases in India surpassed the 98.5 lakh-mark with over 30,000 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. The number of patients discharged from hospitals stood at 93, 57,464, thus pushing the national recovery rate to 94.93 per cent.

Active COVID-19 caseload continues to stay below 4 lakh for the seventh consecutive day. Number of active COVID-19 cases in the country stood at 3, 56, 546, which is 3.62 per cent of the total caseload.

The COVID-19 death count reached 1, 43,019, with 391 new fatalities in the last 24 hours. The 391 new deaths include 80 from Maharashtra, 47 from Delhi, 44 from West Bengal, 32 from Kerala, 31 from Uttar Pradesh and 21 from Punjab.

A total of 48, 139 people have died in Maharashtra so far, whereas the number is 11,939 in Karnataka. The remaining deaths have been reported from Tamil Nadu (11,883), Delhi (9,981), West Bengal (9,010), Uttar Pradesh (8,056), Andhra Pradesh (7,052) and Punjab (5,057).

A total of 15,37,11,833 samples have been tested so far, out of which 10, 14,434 samples were tested on December 12, 2020.

Globally, India is second only to the United States in terms of its caseload. Record 16 million people have been infected by the contagion in the US and the COVID-19 death toll has reached 305,082.

