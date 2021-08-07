COVID-19 update: 38,628 new cases, 617 fresh deaths reported in 24 hours

India saw a single-day rise of 38,628 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 3,18,95,385, while the death toll climbed to 4,27,371 with 617 fresh fatalities, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

The active cases have declined to 4,12,153 and comprise 1.29% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.37%, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A decrease of 2,006 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Also, 17,50,081 tests were conducted on Friday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 47,83,16,964, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.21% . It has been less than 3% for the last 12 days.

Weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.39%, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,10, 55,861, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34%, the data stated.

Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached 50.10 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4 and 3 crore on June 23.