Covid-19 update: Adar Poonawalla urges elderly to get Covovax booster dose amid rising cases

Amid rising Covid-19 cases across the country, Adar Poonawalla, CEO of vaccine maker Serum Institute of India, asked the elderly to use masks in public areas and administer the Covovax booster, which is now available on the CoWIN app. In the past 24 hours, India reported 5,676 new positive cases and 21 deaths, while the positivity rate on Monday was set to touch 7 per cent. The total active COVID-19 caseload in India stood at 35,199 whereas the number of people discharged stood at 4,41,96,318. Those who succumbed to the contagion stand at 5,30,979.

Amid the sudden spike in cases, face masks have been made compulsory in many states, including in Haryana, Kerala, and civic hospitals in Mumbai. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Poonawalla said Covovax booster dose can be effective in the present scenario. "As COVID cases have been rising again with Omicron XBB & its variants, it can be severe for the elderly. I’d suggest for the elderly, mask up & take the Covovax booster which is now available on the COWIN app. It is excellent against all variants & is approved in the US & Europe," he tweeted

Earlier on Tuesday, PTI reported that Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has approved the inclusion of Serum Institute's Covovax on the CoWIN portal as a “heterologous booster dose for adults” amid rising cases in various parts of the country.

Covovax is expected to be available on the portal in a few days, with a price of Rs 225 per dose plus applicable GST. Covovax can be administered to those who have already been vaccinated with Covishield or Covaxin.

On January 16, Covovax was approved by the Drugs Controller General of India. This approval allows for the administration of Covovax as a booster dose for individuals who have already received two doses of either Covishield or Covaxin.

Besides, Covovax has also been approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), USA.

The PTI report said that Prakash Kumar Singh, Director, Serum Institute of India (SII), wrote to the Union health ministry on March 27 that Covovax should be included on the CoWIN portal. The dose has been approved by DCGI, WHO, and USFDA, and is a world-class vaccine, SII has claimed.

Meanwhile, the Centre has there will be a two-day-long nationwide mock drill from today to oversee the situation. Mock drills to check for COVID-19 preparedness were carried out across India. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will visit AIIMS Jhajjar to oversee the mock drills at public and private facilities.

COVID-19 curbs are back in states like Puducherry, Kerala, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. The Kerala government has made masks mandatory for pregnant women, the elderly, and those having lifestyle diseases. Haryana and Puducherry also made wearing masks mandatory in public places.

