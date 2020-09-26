COVID-19 update: Cases rise to 59 lakh, death toll mounts to 93,379

With an uptick of 85, 181 cases and 1, 089 deaths over the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus tally has surpassed the 59-lakh mark on Saturday. Total number of coronavirus cases rose to 59,03,932. Active COVID-19 cases in India stand at 9,60,969 whereas 93, 379 people have succumbed to novel coronavirus so far. The number of recoveries also reached 48,49,584, taking the recovery rate to 82.14%.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, around 75% of the total active COVID-19 cases were reported from 10 states/UTs. These states and UTs are Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh. These states also account for around 75% of the total recoveries reported so far.

The state worst-hit by COVID-19 pandemic continues to be Maharashtra as the number of active cases in the state stands at 2,73,190. The number of deaths due to COVID-19 stand at 34,761, whereas 9,92,806 people have recovered from the disease in the state. Active cases in Karnataka stand at 98,493 and fatalities at 8,417.

The national capital has reported 30, 867 active cases and 5,147 deaths so far. In Andhra Pradesh, the total number of active cases stands at 6,683, while 5,606 people have succumbed to the disease as of Saturday.

Tamil Nadu has reported a total 46,836 active cases as of Saturday, whereas the death toll stands at 9, 148. Active cases in Kerala rose to 48,967, in West Bengal 25,374 and in UP to 59,397.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 7,02,69,975 samples were tested for novel coronavirus till September 25, 2020. Out of these, 13,41,535 samples were tested yesterday.

Here is the lowdown of active COVID-19 cases across the country:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands-179

Andhra Pradesh- 67,683

Arunachal Pradesh- 2,427

Assam- 30,034

Bihar- 12,773

Chandigarh- 2,390

Chhattisgarh- 30,928

Dadra Nagar Havel- 182

Delhi- 30,867

Goa- 5,614

Gujarat- 16, 478

Haryana- 18,032

Himachal Pradesh- 3,976

Jammu and Kashmir- 19,170

Jharkhand- 12,533

Karnataka- 98,493

Kerala- 48,967

Ladakh- 998

Madhya Pradesh- 22,198

Maharashtra- 2,73, 190

Manipur- 2,216

Meghalaya- 1,772

Mizoram- 546

Nagaland- 1,083

Odisha- 34,897

Puducherry- 5,214

Punjab- 19,937

Rajasthan- 19,030

Sikkim- 679

Tamil Nadu- 46,836

Telangana- 30,334

Tripura- 6,148

Uttarakhand- 10,934

Uttar Pradesh 59, 397

West Bengal- 25,374

