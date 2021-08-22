COVID-19 update: Curfew extended in Goa till August 30

The coronavirus-induced curfew in Goa was on Sunday extended till August 30, officials said.

As per a notification issued in the evening, restrictions on the opening of auditoriums, community halls as well as ban on operation of river cruises, spas, massage parlours and casinos will continue as earlier.

The curfew was first imposed in May this year amid a spike in cases and has been extended routinely since then.

