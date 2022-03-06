COVID-19 update: India records 5,476 new cases, 158 deaths in 24 hrs

With 5,476 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,29,62,953, while the active cases dipped to 59,442, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.The death toll climbed to 5,15,036 with 158 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The daily COVID-19 cases have remained less than one lakh for 28 consecutive days.

The active cases comprise 0.14 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.65 per cent, the ministry said. A reduction of 4,436 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,23,88,475 while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.20 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 178.83 crore. India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

