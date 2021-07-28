scorecardresearch
COVID-19 update: Thane records 282 new cases, 10 deaths in 24 hrs

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,29,370, while the death toll has reached 3,129

Thane has reported 282 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,43,522, an official said on Wednesday.

These new cases were reported on Tuesday, he said.

The virus also claimed the lives of 10 more people, raising the death toll in the district to 10,998, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.02 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,29,370, while the death toll has reached 3,129, another official said.

