COVID-19 update: Thane records 282 new cases, 10 deaths in 24 hrs

Thane has reported 282 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,43,522, an official said on Wednesday.

These new cases were reported on Tuesday, he said.

The virus also claimed the lives of 10 more people, raising the death toll in the district to 10,998, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.02 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,29,370, while the death toll has reached 3,129, another official said.

Also Read: COVID-19 update: India registers 38,792 fresh Covid cases, 624 deaths in 24 hours

Also Read: No Covid-related death in Punjab after more than year