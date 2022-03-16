COVID-19 vaccination for 12-14 yr olds to begin from today; know details

Free of cost anti-COVID-19 vaccination for those belonging to the 12-14 year age bracket is all set to begin from today. The Health Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that the government would start COVID vaccinations for 12-13 year and 13-14 year age groups after due deliberations with scientific bodies.
“The Union government, after due deliberations with scientific bodies, has decided to start the COVID-19 vaccination for 12-13 year and 13-14 year age groups (those born in 2008, 2009 and 2010 i.e. those who are already above 12) on 16th March 2022," read the statement.
The eligible beneficiaries can get vaccinated either via online registration on CoWIN (beginning at 9 am today) or through walk-in registration at vaccination centres. Biological E’s Corbevax will be used to inoculate this age group.
Corbevax is an intramuscular, two-dose vaccine that needs to be administered at an interval of 28 days, as per the ministry release.
Biological E has supplied five crore doses of the jab to the Centre and the vaccine has also been distributed to the states. As per the government sources, around 7.11 crore children will be vaccinated under the new age group.
