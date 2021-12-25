COVID-19 vaccination for 15-18 yrs group from Jan 3, additional dose for healthcare workers from Jan 10: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that India will begin the COVID-19 vaccination for 15-18 years age group from January 3. Besides, he said the healthcare and frontline workers will be provided an additional dose of vaccine, starting from January 10.

Addressing the nation, the prime minister said that the healthcare and frontline workers, who are corona warriors, have played a huge role in keeping the country safe in the fight against COVID-19.

Keeping this in mind, the government will start giving a precaution dose to the healthcare and frontline workers from January 10. Besides, the precaution dose will also be available for those above 60 years of age and with comorbidities, based on advise from their doctors, Modi said. The precaution dose for them will also be available from January 10.

(More details to follow.)