COVID-19 vaccine: Health Ministry reduces gap between 2nd and booster doses for those travelling abroad

Union Health Ministry has said in a recent communiqué addressed to all states and union territories that the gap between precaution dose and the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is now from 3-9 months for those travelling overseas for education, employment, participation in sports tournaments, participation in bilateral and/or multilateral meetings as part of India’s official delegation and for attending business commitments.

The communiqué dated May 13 read, “Based on the recommendations of the domain knowledge experts, the competent authority has approved early administration of precaution dose as required by the destination country, for these overseas travellers subject to a minimum period of 90 days between second dose and the precaution dose. The necessary provisions for the same have been made on Co-WIN.”

They do not have to upload any documents on the Co-WIN portal like visa, travel documents, etc. claiming proof of undertaking international travel for availing this facility, as per the communiqué.

Currently, those eligible to take the precaution dose include health care workers, frontline workers and those between 18-60 years of age born in 1963-2004 as recorded on the Co-WIN portal. Those in the 18–60-year age bracket can get vaccinated at private CVCs on a payment basis and also in government CVCs in select states.

All CVCs in states where precaution dose is being administered are eligible to administer precaution dose with reduced interval – less than 9 months to minimum interval of 3 months or 90 days.

