COVID-19 vaccine: Over 1.44 crore unutilised doses available with states, private hospitals, says Centre

More than 1.44 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.
Over 38.60 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and a further 11,25,140 doses are in the pipeline.
Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 37,16,47,625 doses, according to data available at 8 am.
The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.
