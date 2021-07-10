scorecardresearch
COVID-19 vaccine: Over 1.73 crore doses still with states, private hospitals, says Centre

Over 38.54 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and the total consumption including wastages is 36,80,68,124 doses, Union Health Ministry said

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21

More than 1.73 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, union territories and private hospitals to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Over 38.54 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and the total consumption including wastages is 36,80,68,124 doses, it said.

"More than 1.73 cr (1,73,33,026) balance and unutilised COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs and private hospitals to be administered," the ministry said.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21.

