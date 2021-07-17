COVID-19 vaccine: Over 41.69 cr doses provided to states/UTs so far, says Centre

Over 41.69 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have so far been provided to states and Union Territories, and more than 2.74 crore jabs are available with them and private hospitals, the health ministry said on Saturday. In a statement, the ministry said 18,16,140 more doses are in the process of being supplied.

It said that 41,69,24,550 vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories (UTs) so far through all sources.

Of this, the total consumption, including wastage, is 38,94,87,442 doses, according to data available at 8 am Saturday, the ministry said.

It said that 2,74,37,108 Covid vaccine doses -- balance and unutilised -- are still available with states and UTs, and private hospitals.

The new phase of the universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination programme started on June 21 and under it, the central government made inoculation free of cost for all adults. Vaccines were earlier free for people above 45 years of age.

Under the nationwide vaccination drive, the government of India has been supporting states and UTs by providing them the vaccines, the ministry said.

In the new phase of the drive, the Union government will procure and supply free of cost 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and UTs. it said.

