COVID-19 vaccine: Over 41.99 cr doses given to states/UTs so far, says Centre

The Union Health Ministry said 41.99 crore (41,99,68,590) vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories (UTs) so far through all sources

Over 41.99 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have so far been provided to states and Union territories, and more than 2.56 crore jabs are available with them and private hospitals, the health ministry said on Sunday. In a statement, the ministry said 15,75,140 more doses are in the process of being supplied.

It said 41.99 crore (41,99,68,590) vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories (UTs) so far through all sources.

Of this, the total consumption, including wastage, is 39,42,97,344 doses, according to data available at 8 am Sunday, the ministry said.

It said 2,56,71,246 Covid vaccine doses -- balance and unutilised -- are still available with states/UTs, and private hospitals.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination programme commenced from June 21. Under the programme, the central government made inoculation free of cost for all adults. Vaccines were earlier free for people above 45 years of age.

Under the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting states/UTs by providing them the vaccines, the ministry said.

In the new phase of the drive, the Union government will procure and supply free of cost 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by vaccine manufacturers in the country to states /UTs, it said.

