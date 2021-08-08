scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
News
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19 vaccine: Over 52 cr doses provided to states, UTs so far, says Centre

Feedback

COVID-19 vaccine: Over 52 cr doses provided to states, UTs so far, says Centre

More than 2.42 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the health ministry said

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21 The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21

More than 52.37 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far and a further 8,99,260 doses are in the pipeline, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 50,32,77,942 doses, according to data available at 8 am.

More than 2.42 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the ministry said.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

Also Read: Johnson & Johnson seeks approval for its single dose Covid-19 vaccine in India

Also Read: US FDA adds rare reaction risk warning to J&J COVID-19 vaccine

TAGS:

Videos