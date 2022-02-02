COVID-19: Zydus begins supplying ZyCoV-D vaccine to govt

Pharmaceutical company Zydus has begun supplying its DNA Plasmid-based coronavirus vaccine – ZyCoV-D -- to the Centre from the newly commission Zydus Vaccine Technology Excellence Centre (VTEC) at the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad’s Changodar. In November last year, the company received an order to supply 1 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to the Indian government.



The group is also planning to make ZyCoV-D available in the private market. This vaccine will be priced at Rs 265 per dose and the applicator will be offered at Rs 93 per dose excluding GST. Zydus VTEC manufactures the drug substance for the needle-free DNA Plasmid vaccine – ZyCoV-D and the manufacturing process and in process material transfers within the plant are automated, as per the company’s official press release.



The Gujarat-based pharmaceutical giant entered into an agreement with a contract manufacturing organisation Shilpa Medicare Limited to produce mutually agreeable doses of ZyCoV-D. The company has also entered into an agreement with Republic of Korea’s Enzychem Lifesciences for manufacturing license and technology transfer for the Plasmid vaccine.



For the unversed, ZyCoV-D is the first vaccine cleared by India’s drug regulator to inoculate those aged 12 years and above. ZyCoV-D received emergency use authorisation from the drug regulator on August 20.



How does ZyCoV-D work against the SARS-CoV-2 virus?



ZyCoV-D is a three-dose intradermal vaccine using The PharmaJet needle free system – Tropis on Day 0, Day 28 and Day 56, with each dose comprising a shot in both the arms. PharmaJet is a needle-free applicator that ensures painless intradermal vaccine delivery and avoids any kind of major side effects. The vaccine can be stored 2-8 degrees Celsius for longer use.



ZyCoV-D’s DNA Plasmid platform allows generating new constructs quickly to deal with mutations in the virus. The thermostability of the vaccine will help in easy transportation and storage of the vaccine without any temperature fluctuation issues.



When administered, ZyCoV-D produces the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and elicits an immune response mediated by the cellular and humoral arms of the human immune system. Due to this, the vaccine plays a vital role in protection from disease and viral clearance.

