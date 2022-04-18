COVID cases on the rise; increased 500% in last 15 days in Delhi-NCR, finds survey

About 19 per cent of Delhi-NCR citizens said that one or more individuals in their network have had COVID-19 in last 15 days, according to a survey conducted by LocalCircles, a community-based platform.

People reporting someone getting COVID in their social network has risen by 500 per cent in the last 15 days, the survey claimed. It received 11,743 responses located in Delhi-NCR.

On the question of “How many individuals (including children) do you have in your close social network (family, friends, neighbours, colleagues) in Delhi-NCR that have had COVID in the last 15 days?”, the majority -- 70 per cent -- of Delhi residents said “No one in the last 15 days”, while 11 per cent said “1 or 2”, and 8 per cent said “3-5”.

The 'COVID network prevalence' marks an over 500 per cent increase in the last 15 days, said LocalCircles. In a similar question on April 2, 2022, the survey had found that only 3 per cent residents had someone in their close social network who were infected with COVID in the last 15 days.



On April 2, Delhi recorded a test positivity rate (TPR) of 0.7 per cent and 114 cases. “This TPR in Delhi alone has jumped from 0.7 per cent on April 2nd to 5.33 per cent on April 16 (461 cases) marking a 650 per cent increase in TPR and indicating that COVID is back in Delhi and spreading rapidly,” the survey said.

The survey results come as Delhi witnesses a sudden COVID surge in the cases. Delhi on Saturday (April 16, 2022) recorded 461 fresh COVID-19 cases -- 5.33 per cent of all who were tested -- and two deaths, according to the data shared by the city health department. Around 67 per cent of the respondents were men, and 33 per cent were women, said LocalCircles. It claimed that the survey was conducted among only validated citizens, who had to be registered with LocalCircles to participate in the survey.