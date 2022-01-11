Covid cases surge in security forces: 821 positive in 24 hrs

Paramilitary forces report 821 new infections in the last 24 hours. As on Tuesday, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) reported the highest increase of 262 infected cases.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has reported 257 active COVID cases in 24 hours. The Border Security Force(BSF) reported 116 Covid-19 cases, while the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has 79 corona infected cases.

In addition, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) reported 101 positive infectiions.

Three cases were found in National Disaster Response Force NDRF and National Security Guard (NSG).

Those infected with the virus have been either in-home quarantine or in COVID care units as per doctors' prescription.

The CRPF issued an advisory to all of its formations regarding Omicron variant. According to ANI, it also opened a 50-bed COVID care centre in Bawana, a COVID monitoring cell at CRPF headquarters and all 23 establishments of CRPF.

About 99.74 per cent of CRPF personnel were administered both doses. The remaining are with comorbidities or other health issues.

Meanwhile, nearly 1,000 Delhi Police personnel have also tested positive for the virus. Even the prisoners in Delhi jails have tested positive.