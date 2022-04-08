COVID precaution dose to be available for 18+ at private centres from Apr 10

The government, on Friday, said that the COVID-19 precaution dose will now be available for the 18+ population group from April 10 at private vaccination centres. On-going free vaccination programme through government vaccination centres for first and second dose as well as precaution dose to healthcare workers, frontline workers and 60+ population would continue and would be accelerated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

The ministry said that 96 per cent of all 15+ population in the country have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 83 per cent of 15+ population have received both doses.

“All those who are more than 18 years of age & have completed 9 months after the administration of second dose, would be eligible for Precaution Dose. This facility would be available in all Private Vaccination Centres,” said the government.

The ministry added that more than 2.4 crore precaution doses have been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and 60+ population group. As much as 45 per cent of 12-14 years age group have also received the first dose, the Health Ministry added.

