Covid resurgence: Only 28% of Indians have received the booster dose, govt data shows

With Covid-19 surging again across the globe, raising red flags in India too, however, as per government data, only 28 per cent of the country’s population have been vaccinated with a booster dose. This leaves behind 72 per cent who are yet to receive the booster.

This is in stark contrast when compared with the data on single and double vaccine doses for Covid-19, which has witnessed much wider coverage.



As per Cowin data, over 220 crore Indian citizens have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose, with over 95.11 crore being fully vaccinated, which translates to 92.59 per cent of the population being fully vaccinated against the virus.

This is buttressed by the statements coming from the health ministry. Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya in a suo moto statement in Parliament on Thursday himself said that India has covered 90 per cent of eligible population with two doses, including administration of 22.35 crore precaution doses.

"As part of our ongoing efforts to monitor Covid-19 and in view of the reported surge in cases from across the world, Union Ministry of Health has been monitoring the global situation, the challenge posed by multiple variants of Covid-19 and undertaking required public health measures,” said the minister. “States should ensure that the coverage of precaution doses for Covid-19 vaccination should increase and required awareness for the same is undertaken within the community,” he added.

The government data shows that the uptake of Covid-19 booster dose remains low. “At least 80 crore of the population is eligible for a booster dose and [out of which] only 22.2 crore of the population, which is close to 28 per cent, have been administered with the booster dose," pointed out Balaji S. Reddie, Assistant Professor at Sri Balaji University, Pune.



According to him, reason for this low coverage when it comes to booster doses is the 'non-emphasis' on the former from the government, coupled with people's overall ignorance about the disease.

As per the government, it is monitoring the situation on a regular basis. States have been advised to focus on heightened surveillance within the community and to undertake requisite control and containment measures.

“In view of upcoming festivals and new year celebrations, states also need to focus on ensuring effective awareness within community on adherence to Covid appropriate behavior, which includes use of mask, hand hygiene and respiratory hygiene practices, besides following physical distancing,” said Mandaviya.



According to the central government, currently, 153 new cases on an average are being reported daily across the country. Globally, approximately 5.87 lakh new cases are being reported on an average on daily basis. Many such cases are being reported from countries including Japan, United States, South Korea, France, Greece and Italy.

Although public health experts have cautioned about the low usage of masks and the negligible presence of Covid appropriate behavior, still, they maintain that when India is concerned, the intensity of the disease is likely to be low. “There are rise in cases in China, Japan, US and Hong Kong and the cases of Covid might peak there in January or February and this might spread to India. We have seen in last 2 years the trend of spread of the infection globally. But whether it will increase or not is yet to be seen because we already have so much of natural immunity and very good vaccination programme,” said Dr Bishnu Panigrahi, Group Head, Medical Strategy and Operations, Fortis Healthcare.



“Because of good immunity, we may not see very serious cases. One is advised to take extra precaution now. They want to collect the samples of the viruses so that they can make some new vaccine,” he emphasised.

