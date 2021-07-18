COVID scare at Olympics: 3 athletes test positive, 2 staying at Games Village

Three athletes, two of them staying at the Olympic Village, have tested positive for COVID-19, the Games Organising Committee announced on Sunday.

It is the first instance of athletes staying at the village catching the infection. Their identities have not been revealed by the organisers. The third infected athlete is staying at a designated Games hotel.

A total of 10 cases were detected on the day, including five "Games concerned personnel", one contractor, and a journalist, according to the COVID-19 Positive Case List uploaded by the OC here.

The development comes a day after a non-athlete at the Village tested positive for the dreaded virus.

The total number of Games-related COVID cases have now risen to 55 as per the OC records.

The first batch of Indian athletes for the Games left on Saturday and have landed in Tokyo this morning.