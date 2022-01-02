COVID vaccination for 15-18 age group: Over 3.5 lakh children register on CoWIN

After the registrations for vaccinating children between 15-18 years of age against COVID-19 began on January 1, more than 3.5 lakh beneficiaries have registered themselves on the CoWIN platform to receive the coronavirus vaccine, as of Sunday morning.

According to the data on the CoWIN portal, 3,57,984 children of the said age group had registered on the platform by 9.30 am, ANI reported.

CoWIN is a government web portal for COVID vaccination registration and is owned and managed by the Union Health Ministry.

Also Read: COVID-19 vaccination: CoWIN registrations for 15-18 age group begins today

Furthermore, the data on CoWIN portal showed that as many as 92,18,61,878 registrations have been made thus far, comprising 57,37,14,969 people in the 18-44 age group, and 34,77,88,925 of those above 45 years of age.

In accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement, India is preparing to start the COVID vaccination for 15-18-year-old children from December 3.

On December 25, PM Modi had announced that the COVID vaccination for 15-18-year-olds is slated to begin from Monday whereas the administration of precautionary third vaccine dose for the vulnerable categories is going to start from January 10.

Regarding the vaccination of children in the 15-18 year age group, the Union Health Secretary informed the states and union territories (UTs) that only Covaxin is to be administered to this category and additional doses of the vaccine will be sent to all states and UTs.