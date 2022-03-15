scorecardresearch
CoWIN registration for kids above 12 yrs begins tomorrow: Details here

Those between 12-14 years of age will be administered the Corbevax manufactured by the Hyderabad-based pharma giant Biological E Limited, govt had stated.

Registration for the coronavirus vaccination for children in the age group of 12-14 years will begin from Wednesday, i.e., March 16, as per Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Those between 12-14 years of age will be administered the Corbevax manufactured by the Hyderabad-based pharma company Biological E Limited.

Mandaviya tweeted, “If the children are safe then the country is safe! I am happy to inform that from March 16, COVID-19 vaccination of children the age group of 12 to 13 and 13 to 14 is starting. Also, everyone aged 60+ will now be able to get precaution doses. I urge the families of children and people in the age group of 60+ that they must get the vaccine,” the minister tweeted.

Biological E has supplied 5 crore doses of Corbevax to the Centre and the vaccine has been distributed to states.

The Health Ministry said in a release that the government has decided to start COVID-19 vaccination for 12-13 year and 13-14 year age groups after due deliberations with scientific bodies.

“The Union government, after due deliberations with scientific bodies, has decided to start the COVID-19 vaccination for 12-13 year and 13-14 year age groups (those born in 2008, 2009 and 2010 i.e. those who are already above 12) on 16th March 2022,” the Union Health Ministry said in a release.

How to register for COVID-19 vaccination for kids above 12 years 

Graphic: Mohsin Shaikh

(With inputs from Sneha Mordani, PTI)

