CoWin update: Now, six members can register via one mobile number, says govt

Instead of the existing limit of only 4 members, now 6 members can be registered using one mobile number on Co-WIN. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said that it has brought various feature updates on its CO-WIN application for the beneficiaries.

Another new utility feature which has been introduced is that any beneficiary can revoke its current vaccination status from fully vaccinated to partially vaccinated or unvaccinated status and also from partially vaccinated to unvaccinated status.

The vaccination status can be corrected by the beneficiaries, where in occasional isolated cases, the vaccination certificates are generated due to inadvertent data entry errors by the vaccinator in updation of vaccination data of beneficiaries.

The changes may take 3-7 days to reflect after submitting the online request through raising an issue utility. Such beneficiaries can get their due vaccine dose, may be at the nearest vaccination centre, as per the existent standard guidelines once new vaccination status is successfully updated in the system.

India’s positivity rate has dropped to 21.48 per cent, the health bulletin stated, with over 57,290 tests conducted in a day. The number of active cases now stands at 68,730.

As the pandemic continues to influence world economy, Serum Institute of India's chief executive officer (CEO) Adar Poonawalla on Tuesday said that his company is ready to support global vaccine equity through programmes such as COVAX to ensure larger distribution of vaccines, especially to developing countries amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



