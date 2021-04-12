Day 1 of Tika Utsav: 30 lakh vaccine doses administered as Covid-19 cases spike

Day 1 of the countrywide 'Tika Utsav' saw more than 30 lakh vaccination doses being administered at across 63,800 centres despite being a Sunday, health ministry data said. As part of its renewed efforts to take on coronavirus, the Centre has allowed Covid vaccination at private workplaces. This has led to an increase in the number of the Covid vaccination centres to over 63,800 from 18, 800 earlier.

Today is the Day-2 of the countrywide 'Tika Utsav', and the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far has crossed 10.45 crore.

These include 90,13,289 HCWs (healthcare workers) who have taken the 1st dose and 55,24,344 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose; 99,96,879 front line workers (FLWs), (1stdose) and 47,95,756 FLWs (2nd dose); 4,05,30,321 1st dose beneficiaries and 19,42,705 2nd dose beneficiaries of more than 60 years old; and 3,20,46,911 (1st dose) and 6,78,360 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60, the ministry data suggests.

Also read: Maharashtra logs highest single-day spike of over 63,000 COVID-19 cases

On Day-86 of the vaccination drive on April 11, 29,33,418 vaccine doses were given. Of which, 27,01,439 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 38,398 sessions for 1st dose and 2,31,979 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine.

India reported a total of 1,68,912 new cases in the last 24 hours. Ten states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan, have shown a rise in the COVID daily new cases.

Around 83.02 per cent of the new cases are being reported from these 10 states. Maharashtra is the worst hit state with 63,294 cases, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 15,276 and Delhi at 10,774 new cases. With this, India's total active caseload has reached 12,01,009, which is 8.88 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

Also read: Decision on Maharashtra lockdown after April 14, says state health minister Rajesh Tope