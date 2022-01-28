DCGI gives approval to Bharat Biotech for intranasal booster dose trials

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), on Friday, gave its approval for intranasal COVID-19 booster dose trials in India to Bharat Biotech. The trials will be done on 900 subjects.

The ‘in-principle' approval was given by DCGI's Subject Expert Committee (SEC) for the ‘Phase III booster dose study’ for its intranasal COVID-19 vaccine. Bharat Biotech was asked to submit protocols for approval three weeks ago. This intranasal COVID-19 booster is the first of its kind in India.

Bharat Biotech is the second company to submit an application for a Phase III trial of a third dose. The intranasal vaccines, reportedly, have the potential to prevent transmission of various COVID-19 variants, including Omicron.

Meanwhile, DCGI granted regular market approval for COVID-19 vaccines Covishield and Covaxin for use in the adult population subject to certain conditions, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday. "The regulator has upgraded the permission for COVAXIN and Covishield from restricted use in emergency situations to normal new drug permission in the adult population with certain conditions," Mandaviya said.

India administered over 1 crore precautionary doses to the eligible population in just 19 days, said Mandaviya on Friday.

(With inputs from Milan Sharma)

