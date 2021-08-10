DCGI nod to study on mixing of Covishield, Covaxin: Sources

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved a study on mixing Covaxin and Covishield COVID-19 vaccines in India. While Covaxin is produced by Bharat Biotech, Covishield is manufactured by Serum Institute of India, the biggest vaccine maker in the world.

The study, including clinical trials, will be conducted by the Christian Medical College, Vellore, India Today reported.

The development is significant as it'll clear the air around the issue of mixing Covisheld and Covaxin. Last month on July 29, a Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation had recommended conducting a study on mixing the COVID-19 vaccines.

Also read: COVID-19 vaccine: Govt panel approves trial to mix Covishield, Covaxin doses

The panel had allowed Christian Medical College (CMC) to conduct a clinical trial covering 300 healthy volunteers for mixing the two indigenously produced vaccines.

This study will be conducted to assess whether a beneficiary can be administered one shot each of Covishield and Covaxin to complete the vaccination course. The trial will be conducted in two groups -- the first group will be given Covishield as first dose and Covaxin as second dose, while the second group will get Covaxin as first dose and Covishield as second dose.

Contrary to the top government panel's recommendations, the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has recommended using the same COVID-19 vaccine for both doses. SAGE made the recommendation in relation to the two-dose schedule of Astra Zeneca's ChAdOx1-S, which is sold as 'Covishield' in India and as 'Vaxzevria' in many other countries.

Also read: Mixing and matching Covaxin, Covishield shows better results, says ICMR

The group also said that if different COVID-19 vaccines are inadvertently administered in the two doses, no additional doses of either vaccine are recommended at this time.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), on the other hand, said a study conducted by it on mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines, Covaxin and Covishield, demonstrated better results in building immunity against the coronavirus.

Carried out between May and June this year in Uttar Pradesh, the study suggested that immunisation with combination of an adenovirus vector platform-based vaccine followed by inactivated whole virus vaccine was not only safe but also elicited better immunogenicity.

Also read: WHO expert panel recommends using same vaccine for both doses