Delhi adds 530 new COVID cases; positivity rate 2.17%

Delhi reported 530 new COVID-19 cases and zero fatality due to the disease on Friday, while the positivity rate stood at 2.17 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

With the new infections, Delhi's COVID-19 caseload increases to 19,02,710, while the death toll stands at 26,199.

A total of 24,458 Covid tests were conducted in the city a day ago, the department said in its latest bulletin.

The capital had on Thursday logged 520 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 2.09 per cent and one death due to the disease.

It saw 532 COVID-19 cases and zero fatality due to the disease on Wednesday, while the positivity rate was recorded at 2.13 percent.

On Tuesday, the national capital had recorded 393 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.35 per cent and two deaths.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 percent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 2,229, down from 2,377 the previous day, the bulletin said.

As many as 1,602 patients are under home-isolation, down from 1,755 on Thursday, it said, adding that there are 895 containment zones in the city.

There are 9,581 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals, and 115 of them are occupied, the bulletin showed.