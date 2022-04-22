Delhi COVID spike: DMRC issues fresh statement; check details

Amidst surging COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has once again advised people to strictly adhere to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour such as wearing face masks, maintaining social distance.

"In view of the latest guidelines issued by the Authorities on Covid management, DMRC once again advises general public to strictly keep following Covid appropriate behaviour (i.e. wearing of face mask/ cover etc) for their own and everyone's safety and wellbeing while performing their travel by the Metro," wrote Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communications, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation in a social media post.

DMRC stated that as part of the continued measures for containing the COVID-19 spread, random flying squads will be deployed to ensure that the Covid Safety protocol is adhered to by the passengers inside trains and premises.

DMRC added that passengers will be counselled to ensure strict adherence to the guidelines and offenders will even be penalized on the spot, if required.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government announced on Friday that Rs 500 fine will be imposed on anyone found not wearing masks in public places in the national capital. However, the penalty won't be applicable to people travelling together in private four-wheeler vehicles.

These announcements come in light of surging COVID-19 cases in the national capital. Delhi on Thursday had recorded 965 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to latest Health Department bulletin. The national capital reported a single COVID-19 related death while 635 people recovered from the infection in Delhi.

The number of active cases has jumped to 2970. The positivity rate now stands at 4.71 per cent down from 5.70 per cent a day ago.

