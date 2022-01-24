Delhi: Customers will have to show vaccine certificates once restaurants reopen

Amid growing COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi government had restricted eating out at restaurants, allowing only take away. The government is yet to give restaurants a go-ahead to reopen. However, when that happens, things won't be exactly returning back to normal as customers will have to show their vaccine certificate before entering the restaurants.

This is because most restaurants owners in the national capital are planning to make vaccination certificates mandatory for dining, reported India Today.

"The Delhi government hasn't given restaurants a green signal to reopen, once we get that order we will ask customers to show their vaccine certificate. Many European countries are following this rule, even if the government doesn't make it mandatory, we will do it across all our outlets because we want to make the customer feel safe," Restaurateur, Dinesh Arora, told India Today.

Restaurateurs seem to be leaving no stone unturned in order to ensure the safety of their customers and staff as the hospitality sector was particularly hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. A National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) report published in October 2021 had stated that 1 in 4 restaurants in India had shut down due to the pandemic and an estimated 23 lakh people had lost their jobs.

Restaurateur Rahul Singh states that for the hospitality sector to revive restaurants, it will have to follow all rules and take adequate measures, otherwise customers will not show up.

He said, "The need of the hour is for us to make the customer feel safe. Once the customers feel they are safe they will start trickling in again. We restaurateurs have led internal meetings and we are of the opinion that vaccines are the best defence we have against the virus. Even if the government doesn't make it certificate mandatory, we will voluntarily do it."

While Priyanka Malhotra, Director Cafe Turtle in Kahn Market said, " "It would only be wise and prudent to follow all safety protocols, whether it is to double-mask, check temperature, keep distance, and of course mostly importantly get vaccinated."

"As people go out and try and get some semblance of 'pre COVID life' we must keep the above in mind for the safety of everyone, customers, staff, service workers, therefore, we think it is a good decision to check the vaccination certificate of all guests," Malhotra added.

She pointed out that it is important to allow restaurants and cafes to reopen as these places can maintain social distancing to curb COVID spread.

"Outdoor seating should be permitted for example in Khan Market, where customers can keep safer. It would be a safe and viable option to allow the use of shop balconies. We have to find new and innovative ways to live with the presence of this virus," she said.

(Inputs from Aishwarya Paliwal)

