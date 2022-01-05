Delhi: Leaves of all govt officers, staff cancelled amid Covid wave, says DDMA

The Delhi government on Wednesday directed to cancel all leaves granted, except medical leave, to officials and staff in all departments of the state government to ensure adequate manpower to handle COVID wave.

"The said order of DDMA also brings out the grimness of the situation and has mentioned further steps in order to be taken for containment of the spread," it said.

It is anticipated that the containment of the pandemic will involve a huge mobilisation of human resources at various levels in the city government, according to the order.

''The competent authority directs to cancel all leave granted, except medical leave, to all officers/officials/staff in all the departments, offices of Delhi government until further order,'' the order said.

It further directed that no leave, except for medical reasons, shall be granted to the officers, officials and staff of different departments of the GNCT of Delhi nor shall they be allowed to leave station.

Recently, the All Institute of Medical Sciences’ (AIIMS) had cancelled the winter vacation for doctors amid rising COVID-19 cases and Omicron threat. “In continuation of the office memoranda of dated December 22 and 27, it is to inform that the Competent Authority has decided to cancel the remaining part of the winter vacation from 5th to 10th January due to ongoing COVID-19 and Omicron pandemic,” a notice issued by the AIIMS director read.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Wednesday reported over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours. The national capital also saw 8 deaths in a single day, according to the daily health bulletin.

With 10, 665 fresh cases, the positivity rate in the national capital jumped to 11.88 per cent. Delhi currently has 23,307 active cases, it said.

To stem the surge in COVID cases, the Delhi government has imposed a weekend curfew to curb the spread of coronavirus. All government department employees, except those belonging to essential departments, have to work from home.

Private offices have been allowed to run with 50 per cent capacity while buses and metros will run on 100 per cent seating capacity with mask mandate. “Buses and metro trains will again run at full seating capacity to avoid crowding outside metro stations and at bus stops,” Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday.