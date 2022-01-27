Delhi lifts weekend curfew, odd-even curbs; night curfew to continue

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday withdrew its previous order of weekend curfew and odd-even curbs on shops as daily COVID-19 cases declined in the past few days.

However, the DDMA ordered that night curfew will be imposed in the national capital. Weddings can be held with maximum of 200 people or 50 per cent capacity.

Moreover, bars, restaurants, and cinema halls can also operate with 50 per cent capacity.

Government offices to operate with 50 per cent capacity as well.

The order also stated that the decision on the re-opening of schools will be taken up in the next DDMA meeting.

The revision in COVID curbs was announced after a meeting of the DDMA reviewed the virus situation in the national capital. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal chaired the meeting virtually in which Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also participated.

Last week, the Delhi government allowed all private offices in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, outside of Containment Zones, to function with up to 50 per cent attendance.

The DDMA had, however, advised the private offices to stagger office timing, presence and quantum of staff. Earlier in the month, DDMA decided to impose a curfew in Delhi on Saturdays and Sundays to curb the COVID-19 surge.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 7,498 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state government on Wednesday. As per the bulletin provided by the Health Department, the positivity rate for the day has gone to 10.59 per cent. A total of 70,804 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.